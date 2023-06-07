TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) approved nearly $35 million in bids for highway construction and maintenance projects throughout Kansas.
Some of the bids include projects bundled based on proximity and type of work, according to a press release from KDOT. The process for approving bids took place May 24 in Topeka.
Of the projects, Kings Construction Co. Inc. were awarded the largest project at $14 million for work on the interchange at U.S. 40 and K-10 in Lawrence.
Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. was selected for three bridge replacement projects in Sumner, Franklin and Sedgwick counties and had the most bids accepted. In total, Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. was selected to complete nearly $7.5 million in bridge projects.
Northeast District One
- Douglas
- Scope of work: Lighting at U.S. 24, U.S. 40 and U.S. 59 intersection north of Lawrence
- J Warren Company Inc.
- $240,763
- Douglas
- Scope of work: work on the interchange at U.S. 40 and K-10 in Lawrence
- Kings Construction Co. Inc.
- $14,017,220
- Osage
- Scope of work: Repairs on four bridges on U.S. 75 located over Frog Creek north of the Coffey County line, one mile north of the Coffey County line, 2 miles north of the Coffey County line and three miles north of the Coffey County line.
- Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries
- $937,415
- Shawnee
- Scope of work: Pedestrian and bicycle paths on Tyler Street from Paramore Street to Lyman Road and Waddell Street from Tyler Street to Soldier Creek.
- Kansas Heavy Construction LLC
- $415,272
- Wabaunsee
- Scope of work: Milling and overlay on former K-99
- Shilling Construction Co.
- $185,448
North Central District Two
- Saline
- Scope of work: High mast light tower located at westbound I-70 rest area.
- Phillips Southern Electric Company Inc.
- $89,217
Northwest District Three
- Logan
- Scope of work: One mile of milling and overlay from the Logan-Thomas county line, north 10 miles to 10-foot shoulders.
- McCormick Excavating & Paving LLC
- $388,869
- Thomas
- Scope of work: 10 miles of milling and overlay from the Logan-Thomas county line, north 10 miles to 10-foot shoulders.
- McCormick Excavating & Paving LLC
- $2,669,024
- Statewide
- Scope of work: Milling in multiple locations in District Three including Sherman, Wallace, Thomas, Decatur, Norton and Phillips counties.
- Dustrol Inc.
- $21,127
South Central District Five
- Cowley
- Scope of work: 28.4 miles of pavement marking on U.S. 166 from the U.S 166/U.S. 77 junction to the Cowley-Chautauqua county line.
- Cillessen and Sons Inc.
- $396,993
- Harvey
- Scope of work: Bridge repair on an I-135 bridge one mile north of the K-196/I-135 junction.
- $94,432
- Reno
- Scope of work: Milling and overlay on a bridge over Medora Road one mile north of South Dean Road.
- APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division
- $173,283
- Sumner
- Scope of work: Bridge replacement on U.S. 160 over Hargis Creek, located east of the east U.S. 81 junction
- Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc.
- $3,564,404
Southwest District Six
- Clark
- Scope of work: More than one mile of pedestrian ramp and crosswalk work in the city of Ashland.
- L & M Contractors Inc.
- $189,924
- Ford
- Scope of work: 3.6 miles of sealing on K-34 from north of the west K-34/U.S. 54 junction to the U.S. 400/K-34 junction.
- Heft and Sons LLC
- $198,440
- Statewide
- Scope of work: Signs installations on K-23, U.S. 54, K-98 and U.S. 160 in Meade, Clark and Gray counties.
- Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees and Critters
- $408,274
Projects approved in the April 19, 2023, letting
- Sedgewick
- Scope of work: Bridge repair over M.S. Mitch Mitchell Floodway in Wichita.
- Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc.
- $2,706,804
- Cherokee
- Scope of work: Milling and overlay work on U.S. 69 from U.S. 160/U.S. 400 north to the Crawford/Cherokee county line.
- Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. and Subsidiaries
- $3,366,982
- Coffey
- Scope of work: Bridge replacement northwest of Waverly over tributary to Sand Creek.
- Reece Construction Company, Inc.
- $586,530
- Cherokee
- Scope of work: 7.3 miles of milling and overlay on U.S. 500 from Riverton roundabout to U.S. 160/U.S. 69/ U.S. 400 junction.
- Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. and Subsidiaries
- $2,411,268
- Ellsworth
- Scope of work: A half-mile of pedestrian and bicycle paths on the west side of K-14 from Grace Lane to Smokey Hill River bridge.
- Reece Construction Company
- $738,189
- Franklin
- Scope of work: bridge replacement northwest of Ottawa over Eight Mile Creek
- Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc.
- $1,192,988