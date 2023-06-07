TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) approved nearly $35 million in bids for highway construction and maintenance projects throughout Kansas.

Some of the bids include projects bundled based on proximity and type of work, according to a press release from KDOT. The process for approving bids took place May 24 in Topeka.

Of the projects, Kings Construction Co. Inc. were awarded the largest project at $14 million for work on the interchange at U.S. 40 and K-10 in Lawrence.

Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. was selected for three bridge replacement projects in Sumner, Franklin and Sedgwick counties and had the most bids accepted. In total, Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. was selected to complete nearly $7.5 million in bridge projects.

Northeast District One

Douglas Scope of work: Lighting at U.S. 24, U.S. 40 and U.S. 59 intersection north of Lawrence J Warren Company Inc. $240,763

Douglas Scope of work: work on the interchange at U.S. 40 and K-10 in Lawrence Kings Construction Co. Inc. $14,017,220

Osage Scope of work: Repairs on four bridges on U.S. 75 located over Frog Creek north of the Coffey County line, one mile north of the Coffey County line, 2 miles north of the Coffey County line and three miles north of the Coffey County line. Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries $937,415



Shawnee Scope of work: Pedestrian and bicycle paths on Tyler Street from Paramore Street to Lyman Road and Waddell Street from Tyler Street to Soldier Creek. Kansas Heavy Construction LLC $415,272

Wabaunsee Scope of work: Milling and overlay on former K-99 Shilling Construction Co. $185,448



North Central District Two

Saline Scope of work: High mast light tower located at westbound I-70 rest area. Phillips Southern Electric Company Inc. $89,217



Northwest District Three

Logan Scope of work: One mile of milling and overlay from the Logan-Thomas county line, north 10 miles to 10-foot shoulders. McCormick Excavating & Paving LLC $388,869

Thomas Scope of work: 10 miles of milling and overlay from the Logan-Thomas county line, north 10 miles to 10-foot shoulders. McCormick Excavating & Paving LLC $2,669,024

Statewide Scope of work: Milling in multiple locations in District Three including Sherman, Wallace, Thomas, Decatur, Norton and Phillips counties. Dustrol Inc. $21,127



South Central District Five

Cowley Scope of work: 28.4 miles of pavement marking on U.S. 166 from the U.S 166/U.S. 77 junction to the Cowley-Chautauqua county line. Cillessen and Sons Inc. $396,993

Harvey Scope of work: Bridge repair on an I-135 bridge one mile north of the K-196/I-135 junction. $94,432

Reno Scope of work: Milling and overlay on a bridge over Medora Road one mile north of South Dean Road. APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division $173,283

Sumner Scope of work: Bridge replacement on U.S. 160 over Hargis Creek, located east of the east U.S. 81 junction Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. $3,564,404



Southwest District Six

Clark Scope of work: More than one mile of pedestrian ramp and crosswalk work in the city of Ashland. L & M Contractors Inc. $189,924

Ford Scope of work: 3.6 miles of sealing on K-34 from north of the west K-34/U.S. 54 junction to the U.S. 400/K-34 junction. Heft and Sons LLC $198,440

Statewide Scope of work: Signs installations on K-23, U.S. 54, K-98 and U.S. 160 in Meade, Clark and Gray counties. Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees and Critters $408,274



