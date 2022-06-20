A 40-year-old man was extradited from Nebraska to Brown County jail on a $75,000 Felony Theft Warrant last Wednesday.

Jay Bechtold of Bruning, Nebraska was arrested by police in Nebraska and then extradited to Brown County jail on June 15 for two counts of theft of cash between $25,000-$100,000 and one count of theft of value of $1,500-25,000.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said Bechtold was involved in a “monetary theft” that took place in Brown County. Merchant said they do not have more details at this time but that there is a lengthy investigation still taking place.