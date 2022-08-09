JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction but it fled from the deputy northbound on U.S. 75 Hwy.

The pursuit went across Brown County and into Nebraska where the pursuit was turned over to Richardson County Deputies who deployed tire deflating devices and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, NE, was taken into custody on traffic and drug charges.