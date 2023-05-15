BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a Brown County motorcycle crash.

On Sunday around midnight, a 2005 Toyota Camry was merging onto U-75 from the east, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The driver of a 2011 Harley-Davidson was traveling north on U-75 and struck the Toyota when its driver didn’t yield. The Harley-Davidson hit the side of the Toyota Camry.

The 55-year-old driver of the Harley-Davidson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the KHP.