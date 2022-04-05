TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is helping raise people’s spirits through a simple, yet touching concept.

Carol Myers is the creator of the “Spreading Love” project, which is focused on making sure people feel loved and appreciated by giving away small hearts. The hearts have been knitted and crocheted by volunteers and pinned with a tag that reads, “You are Loved!” These notes of love are given to residents in nursing homes, students in local schools, hospital personnel and others. All for the purpose of ensuring those who need a reminder of the project’s message hear it loud and clear.

“Everybody deserves to feel loved,” Myers said.

For the past year, Myers has been creating these small hearts and leaving them in public spots where others might find them and take them home. However, she stepped up the project this past January by recruiting volunteers to help make more hearts and spread the love to those who need them most.

She was inspired to start the project after hearing of another person doing something similar in England, Myers said. She added that she started the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other current events that have brought people down.

Myers went on to say that there are currently about 20 people who contribute to the project by donating materials and creating hearts. If you’d like to participate, materials and hearts can be dropped off at the Yak ‘n Yarn in the Fairlawn Plaza Mall. To learn more about the project, reach out to Myers at cbmyers2@att.net or check out her Facebook post on Spreading Love here.