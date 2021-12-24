Need to get out of the house this Christmas? Here’s what you can do

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Everyone loves spending time indoors with their loved ones on the holidays; snuggling up by the fire, watching Christmas movies and enjoying that big, holiday meal. But, sometimes people enjoy getting out of the house and doing something on Christmas day.

While most things are closed on the holiday, some special holiday-themed activities remain up and running. Some of those festive opportunities are right here in the Capital City: