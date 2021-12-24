Need to get out of the house this Christmas? Here’s what you can do

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Everyone loves spending time indoors with their loved ones on the holidays; snuggling up by the fire, watching Christmas movies and enjoying that big, holiday meal. But, sometimes people enjoy getting out of the house and doing something on Christmas day.
While most things are closed on the holiday, some special holiday-themed activities remain up and running. Some of those festive opportunities are right here in the Capital City:
- Topeka Zoo Lights: Perfect opportunity to get the whole family together and see the hundreds of lights strung and decorated around the Topeka Zoo. Zoo Lights is open Christmas night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Be aware the zoo itself is not open for people to view the animals on Christmas, they are just open in the evening for the lights. The Topeka Zoo is at 635 SW Gage Blvd.
- TARC’s Winter Wonderland: If you want to leave the house but still want to stay warm and toasty in your car with the family, head over to Lake Shawnee where a massive light show awaits. They are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ask all cars that want to go through the light show give a $10 donation. Located at 3435 SE East Edge Rd.
- Cortez’s Light Show: Talk about a house that literally “decked the halls”. Louis Cortez started this tradition in 2008 and created a large lightshow in his front yard that dances to the sound of a personalized radio station. This house is located at 3919 SE 30th Terr.
- Gary’s Berries Light Show: Hosting a whole row of huge nutcrackers and an animated 32-foot-tall Christmas tree, this is also a great place to get the family together this Christmas. Opening at 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. This is a good reason to pack the family in the car and head to Grantsville for the evening. Located at 5991 17th St.