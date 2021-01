TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in providing any information that would be helpful in the investigation of the hit-and-run fatality crash from Christmas Eve.

Topeka Police are asking residents in the general area of SE 23rd Street and SE Davies Street to check video surveillance between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Information can be sent to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.