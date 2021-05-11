Neighbor details moments after Jackson County home explodes

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriffs Office identified 61-year-old Billy “Lu” Griffiths as the man who died after his home exploded on Monday.

Keehn Robert lives next door and when he heard the blast, he ran over to help. He said there was debris everywhere and what was left of the home was still on fire. He didn’t know what happened and thought a small plane might have crashed on the property.

“I was expecting to see a grass fire or something and as I was driving up the driveway, it became apparent it was right where the house was,” said Robert. “One thought I had was, did a small plane crash on the house?”

Robert said they have been neighbors for over 20 years and described Griffiths as the best neighbor a guy could ask for.

His wife, Teri, was seriously hurt in the explosion. She was flown to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition. KSNT News has not received an update on how she is doing. The sheriff’s office said the couple was working on remodeling their home at this time. Even though they haven’t announced an official cause, they’re not ruling out a gas leak as a cause.