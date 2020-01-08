Neighborhood group to unveil market study regarding Central Topeka grocery store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A neighborhood group is going to present the results of a market study looking at whether Central Topeka could sustain a new grocery store. The neighborhood has been without a grocery store since Dillon’s left the corner of Huntoon and Lane Streets in 2016.

Central Topeka Grocery Oasis (CTGO) received a $12,500 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation back in October to fund the study. Wednesday afternoon the CTGO will present the full results of that study.

Chairperson Marge Ahrens says she is optimistic about the results and excited to share them with their partners in the community.

The full results will be presented during a ceremony at 1:30 pm at the Buchanan Center at the corner of 12th and Buchanan in Topeka.