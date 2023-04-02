TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gage Blvd. construction is causing many drivers to reroute, and many people living in the area are noticing a rise in drivers through their neighborhoods.

Subdivision traffic can be worrisome for residents when rush hour traffic comes through their street. Parkview St. and Cambridge Ave. are just a few streets where people are seeing more cars.

It can be easy for drivers to cut through these neighbors to get back onto Gage Blvd.

One person living in the area is asking drivers who cut through nearby neighborhoods to watch their speed.

“Traffic has increased a slight bit,” resident Shonda Harkness said. “There are little kiddos in the neighborhood, so maybe slow down through these areas.”

The City of Topeka notified residents of the construction before it began.

“After the first week of the project, things are progressing and we’re right on track,” City Communications Director Gretchen Spiker says.

Harkness says at this point her commute has not been affected.