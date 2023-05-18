TOPEKA (KSNT)- Friends of the Capper Foundation are holding a multiday garage sale to raise money for the non-profit.

Merlin and Teresa Strahm, with help from a neighbor, are holding a weekend garage sale to raise money for the Topeka nonprofit. The garage sale runs until Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 5500 SW 23rd St. and 5501 SW 23rd St. Topeka, KS.

Merlin said he got involved nearly 60 years ago when the foundation helped his brother. The couple said this is their third year doing the event and look forward to many more.

“Once you go there, and you watch them help these children that can’t hear and can’t speak, they use a lot of bicycles that are special made for children,” Teresa said. “And it’s just amazing to see how much they do for these children and adults.”

There are no prices at the garage sale, but the Straham’s ask visitors to donate what they think is fair.

The Capper Foundation is a local nonprofit whose goal is to empower people of all ages with disabilities.