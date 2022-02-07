TECUMSEH (KSNT) – A Topeka-based company will now be able to operate a sand dredging pit near a local township.

On Monday, Shawnee County commissioners held a public hearing regarding plans for a sand extraction operation site in Tecumseh. At the meeting, people voiced their concerns over the proposed project that will allow sand extraction. The company working on the site is Bettis Asphalt & Construction.

Those from the area expressed worry about potential air and noise pollution, road erosion, and traffic concerns. Following the public hearing, commissioners made a handful of amendments to the proposal, including updates to requested fencing and limiting hours of operation. Planning Department Director Randy Anderson noted if negative issues come to the commission through Public Works or the Township, an investigation will be done. That information will be brought to the commissioners for action.

“The fact that we came up with conditions that put major sanctions on the applicant if they don’t perform should give the people who were opposed some peace of mind that there are steps that can be taken to mitigate any concerns that happen out there,” Anderson said.

In order for the project to move forward, several officials have to agree on approval. This includes the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Environmental Protection Agency, and a traffic impact analysis from the County Engineer and Tecumseh Township.

Commissioners voted 3 to 0 to approve the conditional permit, meaning the project can move forward. They’ll be monitoring the project going forward and will review the permit every two years.