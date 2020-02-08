Nemaha Central student displays positivity, perseverance on and off the court

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) — Sometimes, having a disability can create challenges. A local high school student is showing people that it’s not the challenges themselves that define you, it’s how you approach them.

Like many sports, basketball teaches things like hard work, perseverance and teamwork. Nemaha Central sophomore Trenton Heiman displays all of those things on a daily basis, not just on the court, but in all aspects of this life.

Each day after school, Trenton suits up for basketball practice and gets right to work with his teammates on the junior varsity basketball team.

“He has about 12 drills that he does throughout practice and works hard,” said boys JV basketball coach Jason Hajek.

Trenton works to improve his skills just like the rest of his teammates. After all, he’s just like them. The only difference is that he has down syndrome.

“That’s always a concern as a parent of a child with a disability,” said Trenton’s mom Nikki Heiman. “How will he be included? will he be accepted by his peers? I can say that this group of boys have been fantastic for him.”

Trenton’s teammates say it’s his personality and positive attitude that really makes him stand out.

“He’s great,” said teammate Dylan Lortscher. “He’s always happy. I’ve never seen him sad in the locker room or at school.”

In a game earlier this season against the Jeff West High School JV team, Trenton got in the game and even scored a basket.

Shoutout to @JeffWestHoops and @nchsthunder for such generous sportsmanship tonight! You proved it doesn’t take long to make a kid feel successful and valued! 💜🏀💙 He is so happy! THANK YOU! #DownSyndrome #inclusion #proudmom pic.twitter.com/AfNU161GQO — Nikki Heiman (@HeimanNikki) January 29, 2020

When moment’s like that happen and his hard work pays off , you can’t help but cheer.

“He’s a great inspiration for all of us,” said Nemaha Central senior varsity guard Dylan Schultejans. “We know that we have to deal with our challenges like Trent has to do his. So, we just have to persevere like he has.”

While Trenton may not make every basket or see the court every game, he always gives it his all — persevering with positivity until he reaches his goals.

Basketball isn’t the only sport Trenton likes to compete in. He’s also a really great skier. He competed at the Special Olympics Heartland Winter Games in Mission, Kansas earlier this month. He won three gold medals in alpine skiing.