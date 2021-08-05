Nemaha Central USD 115 to add $36.7 million dollar bond to November ballot

SENECA (KSNT) – The Nemaha Central USD 115 Board of Education elected to add a $36.7 million bond vote to the 2021 November 2 general election ballot.

A majority vote is required for the bond to go into effect. If the bond gets voted through it will be paid for over a 30 year period by local taxpayers.

The money will help pay for renovations for Nemaha Central Elementary, Middle and High schools.

Map of proposed renovation to Nemaha Central Highschosol.

Renovations include: New classrooms across the campus New front desk and office for increased security 7,600 square-foot theater that seats 350 20,400 square-foot gym that seats 2100 New wrestling/strome shelter room Locker rooms Various other renovations across the elementary and high school.



“Education has changed in the last 50 years,” said Darrell Kohlman, superintendent at USD 115. “That change in how it is presented and what it requires is where a lot of our needs come from.”

Voting will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 2.