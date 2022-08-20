SALINA (KSNT) – A Nevada man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 135 near Salina.

A truck was headed Northbound on I-135 about 9 miles south of Salina, when the driver overcorrected and crashed at 9:20 p.m. Friday. The vehicle veered off the right lane, and the driver overcorrected but veered left. The driver overcorrected again which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The 41-year-old Nevada man was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The status of his seatbelt was unknown, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.



