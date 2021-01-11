‘Never his intention to hurt anybody’: Family of man shot by Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy remember him

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Joseph Howell, 49, of Topeka was shot and killed by Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday off of Highway 24 in North Topeka.

The deputies were called to a domestic situation, according to the Topeka Police Department. They then found Joseph in a car and pulled him over. Joseph fired a gun multiple times, then drove off, causing deputies to chase him and exchange gunfire.

“I just hope that anyone hearing this story, or even the police officers themselves, know it was never his intention to hurt anybody,” said Julia Howell, Joseph’s niece. “He repeatedly said he had no ill will or never wanted to hurt the police officers or do anything to them.”

Julia told KSNT News he suffered from mental illness his entire life.

Joseph was killed at the scene, according to police.

“I think the one thing that he wanted more than anything in the world was to be loved,” said Jaye Parkerson, Joseph’s friend. “Something sad happened with him that created, probably, this situation, but never with malice, not with him.”

No law enforcement was injured during the shooting. Topeka Police are investigating the situation as of Monday evening.