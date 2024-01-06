TOPEKA (KSNT) – Changes are coming to the FAFSA form in 2024, but the ‘launch’ period is causing difficulties for students.

The Department of Education is updating the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form to expand the eligibility for aid and simplify the process. However, in the first week of implementing the changes, there’s been a multitude of technical difficulties for students.

Andy Fogel, the director of Washburn University’s Financial Aid Department, says the changes are in a ‘soft launch’ period right now while the Department of Education works through the new system.

The launch period, according to Fogel, means students can’t access the FAFSA at all times. He also said there’s often a waiting room with a queue when students do try to log on. In the past week, Fogel says he’s seen issues with answers saving, pages crashes and relaying aid information.

“Will cause delays in communications from schools, including the types of aid that are going to be offered to students,” Fogel said of the changes. “And right now, schools are uncertain when they are going to receive the FAFSA response from the Department of Education.”

Because of those delays, Washburn has extended its FAFSA priority deadline from Feb. 15 to March 15. Fogel says schools like Washburn are working as quickly as they can, but delays could last through the end of January or even as long as March.

Even with the hiccups, Fogel said students have told him that once they get through the technical difficulties, the process is relatively easy.

New and notable changes to the 2024 FAFSA form include:

Less questions

Student Aid Index

Access to Pell Grants

More languages available

Automatic Tax Data Entry

‘Contributors’ must provide financial information

Updates to Parent Responsibility

More College Choices

Incomplete FAFSA’s will be deleted after 45 days of inactivity

Starting Jan. 17, Washburn’s Financial Aid Department will host workshops on campus to guide students through the new form. Those sessions will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays for the next two months.

To read more about the new FAFSA changes, click here.