TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction is set to begin for a new pool in the Oakland neighborhood, following a meeting of the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners.

Shawnee County Public Information Officer Amanda Monhollon said commissioners met on Thursday, Dec. 7 to discuss several items, including an update on the Oakland Pool. The county asked locals to give feedback on what they wanted to see happen with the pool in a survey released earlier this year. The survey asked people to pick between a spray park, a new pool or a hybrid option and ended up receiving more than 1,700 responses.

Monhollon said the final price tag attached to the project to replace the more than 50-year-old pool will be just under $4 million. The budget could change in the future, but this would need to receive the approval of the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners.

While no start date for the project was provided, Monhollon said the estimated completion date is set for July 31, 2024. Dondlinger Construction will be the primary contractor for the project.

