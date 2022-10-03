TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing the capital city with over 1.7 million dollars to fund an affordable housing project.

$1,000,000 will go to the YWCA of Northeast Kansas to expand their non-congregate shelter, which doesn’t require residents to sign a lease or occupancy agreement. That shelter will be available for women experiencing domestic violence, human trafficking or stalking.

The other roughly $750,000 will go to SENT Topeka to add three new affordable housing options in the city, and rehab eight more. The city says construction on the project could start as early as the new year.