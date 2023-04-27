TOPEKA (KSNT)- As we are closing the month of April out, the people over at Emporia Main Street are preparing to welcome the month of May with a bang.

This upcoming weekend, on April 29, Emporia Main Street will be hosting its Glass Blown Open Block Party and Food Truck Festival. It will be happening in downtown Emporia from 5 to 10 p.m. Make sure to mark your calendars and join them for a night of food, fun, events and even some disc golfing!

On top of this event, Emporia Main Street is also getting geared up for Cinco de Mayo! That event will be happening from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 on the 600/700 blocks of Commercial Street. On its website, they describe this event as a fun event for the entire family with beer, music and food.

For more information on how you can get in on all of the fun, watch the entire interview above, or go to the website by clicking here.