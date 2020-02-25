New app alerts parents if registered sex offender contacts child

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new app that works with local law enforcement to keep kids safe will soon be available for parents in Shawnee County.

The Offender Watch Safe Virtual Neighborhood app immediately uses cellphone data to notify parents and law enforcement when a child is near or contacted by a registered sex offender.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has paid $500 to allow the app to access its database of registered offenders.

Parents will first create an account through Offender Watch and pay $9.99 for a year subscription.

Next, download the app on both your device and your child’s.

The app uses GPS to track both the child’s and registered offender’s phone and can also block predators on various social media apps like Snapchat.

With around 1,300 registered sex offenders in the county, some local parents say the app will be worth the investment.

“Kids don’t understand what they’re doing on some of these apps and how sometimes people can take advantage of them,” Michelle Schump said. “This tool is a great tool for parents to track things as well.”

The sheriff’s office said it does not yet know when it will officially start using the app.