TOPEKA (KSNT)- Local artists in Topeka are excited for an opportunity to show off their work.

Starting on August 8th, the Creations of Hope Gallery will be open inside the lobby of Heritage Bank in Topeka. Valeo Behavioral Health found artists within the Topeka community to create sculptures, jewelry, paintings and more to be put on display in the bank’s lobby.

According to Valeo’s website, the gallery is “dedicated to the mission of raising awareness of mental health through the exhibition of art.” For that reason, Creations of Hope encouraged the artists who have been impacted themselves or know someone that was impacted by mental illness to apply to be a part of the gallery.

The artists selected are then able to display their artwork in the Heritage Bank Lobby for ten days, from August 8-18. People are encouraged to come inside the lobby, look around at the art, and, if you’re interested, buy it!

70% of the profits go back to the artist, while the other 30% goes back to Valeo to help them organize future galleries.

If you’re interested and would like to stop by to see the art for yourself, you can find the gallery at Heritage Bank located at 3024 SW Wanamaker Road, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting August 8-18.

To visit Valeo’s website click here.

For more information, watch the interview with Aimee Copp-Hasty from Valeo Behavioral Health and Barb Montgomery from Heritage Bank.