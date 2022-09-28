LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Members of the public are invited to help celebrate the installation of new artwork in the City of Lawrence next month.

The piece, named Through Other Eyes, was recently erected between the Lawrence Kansas Police Department and an adjacent trailhead. The reception for the art will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 with brief remarks delivered by the artist, a member of the Cultural Arts Commission and others around 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.

(Photo Courtesy/City of Lawrence)

The art piece is the work of Joe O’Connell with Creative Machine. He plans to give away 50 small, colorful glass spheres so attendees can take a piece of his artwork home with them.

This new piece of public artwork was commissioned through a competitive process as part of Lawrence’s public art program. The project’s 2018 Capital Improvement Program budget of $325,000 represented 1.76% of the $18.5 million total project budget for the new police facility.