New assisted living facility ‘feels like home’ for veteran

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some veterans will have a new place to call home as the Colmery O’Neil VA Medical Center has a new center for seventeen veterans.

The Meadowlark Community Living Center will have special areas of expertise including geriatric mental health and long-term dementia care. Thirteen of those rooms will go to vets looking to gain their independence back with fully private rooms and bathrooms.

Four veterans in need of hospice care can be accommodated as well. The new space will help in recovery and rehabilitation after hospital visits, according to the new facility’s medical director, Dr. Courtney Huhn.

“We know that over the next four to five years the veteran population of those veterans over 75 years of age is going to grow by about half a million,” Huhn said. “We know that with that those veterans are going to be hospitalized and we want to be able to be that choice of care for our veterans as they age.”

One veteran said he is happy with the care that he’s been receiving there.

“If there’s such thing as healing it’s going to happen right here, it’s the best place I’ve been in I guess all my life,” said Air Force Veteran Michael Colbeit.