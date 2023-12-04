ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) — Atchison’s newly completed Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum has been nominated for USA Today’s 2024 “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.”

The museum, which opened in the spring, is nominated under the “Best New Museum” category. The museum combines STEM and historical storytelling to educate visitors on the life of the aviation pioneer and Abilene native.

Located inside an airplane hanger, it also houses the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, the model that Earhart flew. The plane is named “Muriel” in honor of Earhart’s younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey.

“We are thrilled to be nominated,” says Mindi Love Pendergraft, the museum’s Executive Director, in a news release. “Since opening in April of this year, we’ve welcomed visitors to Atchison from across the Midwest, the U.S., and around the world. We’re proud to be included as the only Midwest museum to make the list!”

To vote for the museum, click here.