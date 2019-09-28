New Auburn fitness park caters to both parents and kids

In this photo taken May 26, 2015, a stuffed animal and flowers sit near a swing in Wills Memorial Park in LaPlata, Md. A Maryland woman who was found pushing her dead son in a playground swing earlier this year has been indicted and charged with manslaughter and child abuse, authorities announced Monday. The Charles […]

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A new park in Auburn is bringing sandboxes, swings, and even a leg lift station to families in the area.

The Auburn Fitness Park is mixing together playground equipment for kids and workout equipment for the parents.

Dorothy Bryan, of the Auburn City Council, came up with the idea after visiting a similar park in Topeka.

But she needed the money to start it, so with the help of grants from Go Topeka Momentum 2022 and FreeState’s Roundup Program, the fitness park became a reality.

“This is for southwest Shawnee County. This is part of everything Shawnee County should be. We have people on their way home from Wabaunsee county or Osage county and they stop off here and use the equipment. It’s in use from about 5:30 in the morning until it gets dark at night time,” she said.

The park will also include an ADA drinking fountain with a pet bowl at the base and a dog parking lot under the tree, so pets can rest in the shade while their owners work out.

There are more plans for the park, as further additions will include a disc golf

The park opens Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. and is located just south of the Civic Center on Washington St.

Food and water will be served after the opening ceremony.