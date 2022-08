TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week.

It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.