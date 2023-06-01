TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topeka women are set to open a new boutique shop in the heart of the Capital City later this year.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Loni Foster, Danielle Byers and Lanelle Dinkel at The Mix to find out more about what people can expect once the business opens in August this fall. They, alongside Jennifer Foster, are the co-owners of the new boutique located at 921 South Kansas Ave.

The women are all new to the boutique business but are eager to get their feet wet. They came up with the name for the boutique as a way to represent the ideas and visions that each of them are bringing to the table with the business.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” Dinkel said, referring to the work the women are doing to get the place ready to open. “We moved some things around, but it was already set up as a boutique so now we’re just putting our finishing touches on it.”

They said The Mix will have clothing for many occasions such as active wear, leisure and weddings. Byers said she expects to have some jewelry and home decor on display once the opening date arrives.

“We hope to have something for everyone,” Byers said.

The owners said they hope The Mix will give locals a chance to find what they’re looking for, as Topeka doesn’t have many boutiques. They also welcome suggestions from people on what The Mix should include once it opens.

To keep tabs on The Mix’s progress, you can visit their Facebook page or send them an email at themixtopeka@gmail.com. They also maintain an Instagram account with the handle @The_Mix_Topeka.