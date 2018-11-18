New brewery hopes to add to growing popularity of downtown Topeka Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The cold weather didn't stop people from coming out to enjoy music and beer at the Topeka Brewfest Saturday afternoon.

Topeka's efforts to bring new life to downtown seems to be paying off.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown to get a sneak peak of Iron Rail Brewing and sample beers from local breweries.

Mike Babb is the owner of Iron Rail Brewing, and as a Topeka native, he remembers what downtown used to be like.

"You come downtown before, [it was] boarded up, not much going on," said Babb.

He eventually moved away, but the promise of a newer, more vibrant downtown convinced him to come back and even add to the plan himself with his brewery.

"Now, just to see the transformation in the last one and a half, two years, is not only exciting, but it's the coolest thing. It's cool," said Babb.

People lined up to get a sneak preview of his new brewery as a part of the Topeka Brewfest, one of the many festivals that are held downtown.

Mark Harris attends a lot of them and said they make downtown a great place for entertainment.

"When I was younger, it was you'd just come downtown at five o'clock and at five o'clock Topeka was dead," said Harris. "But, now on the weekends and after work, Topeka is doing great."

Babb said he's excited to be downtown's newest addition and hopes to continue drawing people to the area.

Iron Rail Brewing will open officially on Monday, Nov. 19.

To find more information on upcoming events downtown, click HERE.