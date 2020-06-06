New brewery to open in Manhattan this July

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – A new brewery is set to open in early July in the little apple.

Manhattan Brewing Company, located at 406 Poyntz Ave., is co-owned by Adam Kresbach, Garrett Paulman and Jake Voegeli.

Kresbach and Voegeli both graduated from K-State, while Paulman, a Nebraska native, has grown to call Manhattan home. The three hope that their passion for craft brewing will help spread their love for beer in the Little Apple.

“I started early on at college and then went on to UNL and that is where I discovered home brewing and it sparked this love of craft beer” Paulman said.

The trio also hopes to keep things local.

“We want to keep all of our beers sold here. We don’t want to expand out, we don’t want to sell beer in Kansas City or Chicago or Minnesota right now,” Voegli said. We want to stay completely focused on this community. We want to get people in the door here that really appreciates this local community. We want to work with local charities and local businesses.”

The brewery itself won’t be serving food but Voegeli said that they are working with area restaurants to do take out options that people can bring in.

As for the beer, the team is hoping to bring a little flair to the area with their brews.

“We don’t want to stay focused on one style or region or anything like that. We want to do a lot of different things. We will for sure have an IPA an English, we will do traditional stuff and will also do some fun stuff. Adam had a recipe called cuba-cobra which is a cucumber blood orange, that is really awesome. We have another one called ‘Peachy Wheat’ that we will actually put on nitro so it has a nice creaminess to it” Voegeli said.

The brewery plans to be open in early July. You can follow the progress of their construction by visiting mhkbeer.com.