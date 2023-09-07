MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A national retail outlet is set to open its doors in the Little Apple this fall.

Anne Holmes with Burlington Stores said in a press release that a new Burlington location is set to open in Manhattan at 425 North Third Place. An exact date for the opening will be released at a later time.

Holmes said the opening of this location will bring the total number of Burlington Stores in Kansas up to five. Other locations slated to open in Kansas later this year include stores in Olathe, Topeka and Lawrence.

The company owns and operates hundreds of stores across 40 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with their headquarters based out of New Jersey, according to their website. The retail chain is known for selling products like dresses, business attire, casual clothing, shoes and other accessories.