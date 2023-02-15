TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a year of new things for the Geary County School District.

As of this year, USD 475 schools are now using buses that can track where your child is at all times, so you can know that they’re safe.

Superintendent for Geary County schools Reginald Eggleston joined the 27 News Morning Show to speak about the new partnership the district has facilitated with First Student, Inc.

“It will actually be available to both students and parents,” Eggleston said. “We will educate them and provide that resources to them so that they will know the location of the bus the whole time.”

Everything from when the bus is making a stop, to when it might be running a little late one morning, the new app provided by the bus will help parents have more peace of mind as their kids head to and from school.

In addition to tracking the buses’ movements, bus drivers are also provided with a tablet that gives them heightened navigation, allowing them to always take the best route possible.

As well as the new buses, USD-475 is also trying out a different school calendar.

“The Board of Education will be meeting tomorrow night and they will be making a selection,” Eggleston said. “We set some criteria for the calendar going into the 2023-24 school year.”

The first criteria he detailed was the district wanted, each quarter, six, uninterrupted weeks of learning. As well as, one professional development day and five event days each quarter. For example, these types of days are used when inclement weather is in the area.

In addition to speaking on these new additions to the district, Eggleston wanted to highlight the latest ranking the district saw. Of all 281 schools in Kansas, USD-475 is currently ranked 46 on that list.