New business set to come to Manhattan community

by: Andrew Lind

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — At the Manhattan City Commission meeting Tuesday night, residents will hear for the first time about a new business that will be coming to the area.

Bev-Hub is a Kansas company that serves beverage companies with co-packing needs. Bev-Hub has the ability to produce products, can, label, and ship their products to locations around the country.

Last year, Bev-Hub purchased the former Tallgrass Brewing Company building.

Bev-Hub projects it will create nearly 40 new jobs in Manhattan, and will be investing $22 million in facilities and equipment which includes adding on to the existing structure.

