New businesses in South Topeka bring more people, opportunities to the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With new businesses coming to South Topeka, it’s stirring up some excitement and opportunities for existing ones.

While the McDonald’s on Southwest Topeka Boulevard isn’t a new business, after undergoing some major renovations, it certainly looks like one.

Their location will include new kiosks to order from, more parking, two drive through lanes and an overall updated look.

They believe their new and improved building along with some new businesses just down the street will bring even more people to south Topeka.

Scooter’s Coffee just opened earlier this month and a new gym called Crunch Fitness is being built nearby.

McDonald’s Supervisor Shawn Robertson said they’ve already seen some positive effects of new businesses coming to the area.

“We’ve already seen a huge traffic increase with the mars plant and the home depot distribution center when that came in,” said Robertson. “Now with Walmart coming in, it’ll create even more traffic up and down the boulevard and I think it’s just going to boom over here.”

The south Topeka McDonald’s will be re-opening their doors on Monday, Dec. 30, while Crunch Fitness is expected to open later this winter.