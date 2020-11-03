New cell phone tower coming to Topeka, hoping to bring better service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders are hoping to bring better cell phone service to the people in the area, after commissioners approved a permit on Monday to allow a cell phone tower to be built.

This permit allows the Selective Site Consultants (SSC) to build a 170-foot tower at at 4848 NW Jennings Road in the Menoken Township.

“This is designed to alleviate service problems that Verizon is having, which is especially important in this day and age,” said Trevor Wood with the SSC.

It will specifically work with Verizon, but will also be compatible with other carriers, according to Randy Anderson, director of the Shawnee County Planning Department.

The SSC hopes this will bring better wireless access to the area, as many are using their cell phones now more than ever.