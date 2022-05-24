TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has named a new Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday.

Scott Campbell will take over as the new CEO of the St. Francis Campus as of June 27 later this year. He is replacing former CEO Steve Anderson who announced that he would be stepping down on April 4.

Campbell comes to the capital city from UT Health Athens in Athens, Texas, where he previously served as CEO since 2019 and the regional leader for UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Pittsburg since 2020. He has over 30 years of executive experience which comes from leadership roles across the country.

“Scott is a proven leader with the energy and experience to guide our St. Francis Campus successfully forward,” said Bob Page, President and CEO of the University of Kansas Health System. His collaborative, confident approach, with a focus on people, quality and service will benefit both patients and hospital employees.”

Campbell also helped execute a successful response effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018 while serving as the CEO of Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart Health in Panama City, Florida. He oversaw restoration and repairs there before the hospital eventually reopened five months later.

Campbell has a bachelor’s degree rom Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s in healthcare administration from the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.