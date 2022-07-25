TOPEKA (KSNT) – Additional charges have been filed against a man arrested outside of a Topeka Walmart armed with an assault rifle.

Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, of Topeka has had three additional charges added according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. These include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to an incident from July 19, aggravated domestic battery from an incident on July 21 and assault from another incident on July 23.

He was originally arrested on July 22 by deputies and detectives with the SNSO regarding a criminal threat investigation. Eichelberger was taken into custody by deputies in a Walmart parking lot before he could enter the store. It was discovered that he was armed with a short barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition. The rifle was concealed beneath his clothing on a sling.