New charges filed against Topeka man after hours long standoff

The Topeka man who held Topeka Police in a five-hour-long standoff has had new charges filed against him today.

David E. Wood Jr., 45, was found in a home with his dead mother, Kyong Wood, June 16 and refused to leave for nearly five hours, prompting police to use tear gas to take him into custody.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday afternoon that new charges have been filed against Wood after results of an autopsy had been read, concluding the investigation.

Wood is now being charged with Murder in the First Degree and Interference with Law Enforcement.

He previously had only been facing charges of interference with a law enforcement officer

His bond has been set for $1 million and is set to appear on June 27 for a scheduling conference.