TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City could be getting a second Chick-Fil-A location in the near future.

Gabriana Filice, a Chick-Fil-A spokeswoman, told KSNT 27 News via email that the company is in talks with the City of Topeka to place a new location in south Topeka. This would be the second Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Topeka, matching the existing one located at 1625 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Filice said the new location is expected to be placed in the area of Southwest 32nd Terrace and SW Topeka Boulevard. This would make the restaurant close neighbors with nearby businesses such as the Wild Horse Saloon, Subway and KFC.

“We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Topeka and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood,” Filice said. “We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

