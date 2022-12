TOPEKA (KSNT) – Chipotle will be opening a new location in Topeka within a matter of days.

The corporate team tells 27 News a Chipotle is opening at 2014 NW Topeka Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The grand opening is at 10:45 a.m.

This location in north Topeka will feature a Chipotlane, a digital order drive-thru pick-up lane, according to Chipotle. The first five people in line will receive Chipotle Goods.