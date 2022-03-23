TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla stopped by KSNT Wednesday morning for a conversation about the Small Business Administration, progress in the selection of a new city manager and the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers chili cookoff.

The Shawnee County Crime Stoppers Chili Battle will take place at Lee Arena on the campus of Washburn University Thursday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A $10 ticket lets you have an unlimited sampling of all the chili entries from local law enforcement agencies.

Mayor Padilla said the Small Business Administration is partnering with Go Topeka to help small businesses weather the pandemic.

As the search for a new city manager continues, officials are looking for a candidate for the position after Brent Trout left earlier this year. Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran took on the position temporarily but, according to a city spokesperson, is not eligible to be a permanent city manager.