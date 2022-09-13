Stephen Wade is set to become the new City Manager for Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has a new manager.

Stephen Wade is now the new City of Topeka manager. He was selected by the City Council to serve in the position on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He currently serves as the City’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services.

Stephen’s experience in leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, and his vision for equity in government are some of the many reasons we selected him to lead the City of Topeka as our next City Manager. Mayor Mike Padilla

Wade’s contract for the position was approved on Tuesday night’s meeting. It will be for three years and includes Wade’s base salary which will be $200,000. He will start his duties as city manager on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. He will also participate in a press conference with Padilla on Sept. 14 at 10:15 a.m.

It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve in this role in the place I truly call home. I’m excited to represent our more than 1,000 City employees as we work to collectively make Topeka a better place to live, work and play. I’ve pledged to the Governing Body that we will work with all neighborhoods and community members to ensure an atmosphere of fairness and equity. Stephen Wade

Wade is a graduate of Shawnee Heights and is a Topeka resident. Before his role as the City’s finance director, he was the publisher of The Topeka Capital-Journal. He holds a masters degree in public administration from the University of Kansas and a masters degree in business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Wade currently serves on the board of directors for the Topeka Community Foundation and he previously held board seats on Go Topeka and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

Wade was one of four candidates being considered for the role of city manager. The other candidates under consideration included Mike Harmon, David Johnston and Abbe Yacoben.