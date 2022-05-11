FORT RILEY (KSNT) – The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley welcomed a new commanding general at a division change of command ceremony on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, division members honored the outgoing commanding general, U.S. Army Major General D.A. Sims II, and welcomed in the new commanding general, U.S. Army Major General John V. Meyer III. Sims, who assumed command of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley in 2020, took a moment during the ceremony to express what it meant to hold a position like this.

“In my 31 years in the Army, I have had no job like this,” Sims said. “I have been blessed to command this group of men and women, privileged to wear the same patch, and to stand in the same formation. In the last two years, I’ve seen the best of America, witnessed men and women give their all around the globe, for their country, for their families, and for those who serve alongside them.”

Sims will move forward in his career by becoming the Director for Operations, Joint Staff at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Sims spoke highly of Meyer during the ceremony.

“Removing the Big Red One patch from my left shoulder will be one of the hardest things I’ve had to do, but it’s a bit easier knowing John and Kelley Meyer are here,” Sims said. “As was the case in 2014, John is certain to take the organization to even greater heights.”

Meyer previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, for the U.S. Army of Europe-Africa. He reflected on the importance of returning to Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division.

“When I drove on to this post for the first time 24 years ago, it had a special feeling, and that feeling remains,” Meyer said. “I look forward to working with the Soldiers and community leaders on this post.”

Meyer officially assumed command of the division with the passing of the colors, a historic military tradition that demonstrates a symbolic transfer of responsibility to the next leader.

“It’s very humbling for me to command this division,” Meyer said. “I accept the responsibility to care for the Soldiers and Family members of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve with you.”

To go back and watch the full livestream of the ceremony on YouTube, go here.