RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department filled a grant-funded Community Health Educator position to help bring awareness to opioid prevention in youth in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie Counties.

In her new position, Asia Sampson will work with local schools and community organizations to educate youth, educators, parents and community members on preventative behaviors.

“If I can affect even one person positively and give them the tools to make better decisions, all the effort will be worth it,” said Sampson.

Sampson will begin by visiting with Manhattan High School students in their health classes this semester.

This new position comes just three months after the Riley County Police Department reported six fentanyl-related overdoses between mid-August and mid-October, with the majority being middle to high-school-aged individuals. One of the overdoses took place during school hours at Manhattan High School.

The RCPD presumed these overdoses were caused by fake, pressed prescription pills, which are often made to look like oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin) and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall), but contain fentanyl.

“With the presence of fentanyl in street drugs, it’s important for people to understand that even one pill can kill,” Sampson said.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there was a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the state in the first half of 2021 compared to the same time frame in 2020.

“Fentanyl continues to drive the uptick in fatal drug overdoses in Kansas. This is largely attributed to increased availability, accessibility and use of illegally manufactured fentanyl statewide,” the KDHE press release says.

The RCPD says fake prescription pills are often sold on social media, which makes them easily accessible to minors.

Sampson will work with parents and community members to educate them on how to properly store and dispose of prescription pills. She will also highlight the importance of talking with children and utilizing school resources, such as counselors, as a preventative tool.

Sampson decided to change her career path to focus on public health and wellness after working as a pharmacy tech for nine years, according to the RCHD. She earned her bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Alaska, Faribanks.