KANSAS (KSNT) – Students are preparing for school across the state and with many COVID-19 guidelines changing, parents may be wondering how they should prepare.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control loosened COVID-19 protocols, and these changes come just as summer nears its end. The new guidelines included removing quarantine for those who have come in close contact with infected people and detailed that people no longer need to stay 6 feet apart from others.

The CDC cited that most Americans ages 16 and older have gained some kind of immunity from the virus, whether that is by being vaccinated or previously infected.

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” CDC spokesperson Greta Massetti said.

As far as recommendations for schools, the CDC is saying there is no need for routine daily testing, although this need could arise if infections surge.

The CDC also decided to drop the Test-to-Stay recommendation. To keep attending school, students who were exposed could test instead of missing school due to quarantining. The CDC is saying students no longer need to practice this recommendation. This means that students can stay in class if they are exposed to COVID-19.

Masks are still being recommended in areas where community transmission is considered high and for those considered high risk.

Quarantine periods of five days are recommend for people who test positive regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who comes in contact with a person who tests positive does not need to quarantine per CDC guidelines, but they are urged to wear a mask for 10 days and get tested after five.

