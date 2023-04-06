MANHATTAN (KSNT)- The K-State Center on Aging works within the study of gerontology, otherwise known as the study of old age or the process of aging.

Laci Cornelison is the research assistant at the Center. She joined our 27 News Morning Anchor to discuss a topic she has researched thoroughly; person-centered care.

“Person-center care really focuses on the person and having autonomy and control over their life, wherever their address is,” Cornelison said.

Laci said that when talking about traditional nursing homes, they typically have a rigid schedule for their residents to follow.

“It’s based more on efficiency,” she said.

But, in a person-centered care home, they break down those “rigid systems” to rather support residents and let them have some sense of control over their own schedules.

“It just supports them as individuals,” she continued.

The K-State Center on Aging has a website dedicated to PEAK homes, which are places that incorporate person-centered care. Now on that website, the homes that have phone numbers and addresses listed below them are nursing homes that are achieving the upper-level standard of person-centered care. Meanwhile, the other homes that are listed, are in the process of getting to that upper-level standard of person-centered care.

For more information on K-State’s Center for Aging, you can click here to visit that home page.