NEW DISPLAY: Jayhawk Theatre adds lighting exhibit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Theatre opened a new display featuring an original light fixture from the opening of the building in 1926.

The theatre hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its newest exhibit. The display features an antique light panel that was originally displayed in the theatre during the late 1920s.

Because of the history and age of the complex, Jeff Carson, board president at Jayhawk Theatre, has put an emphasis on displaying the great history of the building.

“It’s a 95-year-old theatre and what we are trying to do is preserve the history of it, and adapt it so it is usable for modern purpose,” Carson said.

The theatre is set to resume action in mid-June, with special guest “Danielle Nicole Band” to play on Friday, June 18. “Topeka Cello Collective” previewed their upcoming show set to take place July 7 at the ribbon ceremony.

There are current plans for major renovations to help modernize the historic theatre. The project is yet to break ground, however, the plans can be seen on display just outside the theatre. The planned capacity will be 1200 for normal shows and around 600 seats for film showings.