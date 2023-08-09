TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new brewery in southwest Topeka is opening next week. Hairy Beast Brewery invites everyone to try unique beers and bring in their furry friends.

Hairy Beast Brewery encourages owners to bring in their dogs so they can enjoy new experiences away from home. The brewery has a small indoor and outdoor venue that is safe for people and their pets.

Chris Hamilton, the owner of Hairy Beast Brewery, says the brewery is going for an intimate feel.

“It’s going to be a very limited number of spaces for people to come into. We have a patio outside which allows them to bring their dog if they want to bring their animal and come up here,” Hamilton said.

Hairy Beast Brewery will open next Wednesday at 6 p.m. Regular hours will be updated on the brewery’s Facebook page.