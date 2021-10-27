New downtown Topeka bar bringing technology, golf together

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s a new bar in Topeka that will bring technology and golf together along with good food and drinks.

The Tee Box is a golf bar in downtown Topeka, designed to give golfers a chance to enjoy the game even in the off-season. It’s located in the old HHB BBQ Space.

It will have four golf simulators that each hold about 4-6 people who sign up for a tee time. Along with virtual golf, there will be food and drinks served to those who would just like to dine in. The owners plan on having a grand opening sometime in early November and hope to expand to the west side of town in the future.

“Kansas is a golf community. Topeka has 9 golf courses or so and every time we go to a golf course, they’re packed,” co-owner Brandon Best said. “It is a golf community and bringing something that they can do year-round is definitely a big thing for us. We want to provide that for Topeka.”

You can find more information on their Facebook page.