MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State is getting ready for Scorpion Biological Services Inc. to come to Manhattan, with the creation of the Biomanufacturing and Training Education Center.

The world of biomanufacturing industries, specifically in Kansas, are growing rapidly. This center will help to prepare those students at K-State for life after college, specifically within the expanding biomechanics field.

As well as getting those kids prepared for the workforce, it encourages students to stay in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly announced last April that the company Scorpion Biological Services Inc. would be constructing a plant in Manhattan. By creating this new center, K-State University officials hope to keep Kansas students in Kansas after college.

In addition to speaking on the construction of the new center, they also discussed the latest 105 Initiative that we reported was announced on Jan. 17. Essentially, the university is working with established, as well as new, partnerships to improve communities and businesses across the state.

